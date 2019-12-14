Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
Jamia Millia Islamia semester exams postponed

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 14:51 IST ]

Amid the ongoing agitation against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Jamia Millia Islamia University has postponed all semester exams scheduled on Saturday. "All the semester exams scheduled today have been postponed," a senior varsity official said.

