Updated on: December 30, 2024 18:36 IST

Jamaat-e-Islami holds rally in Pakistan, supports Hamas' "Legitimate Jihad" for Gaza

Thousands of Pakistanis took to the streets of Islamabad to show solidarity with Gaza and demand an end to the ongoing war. The rally, organized by Pakistan's major Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, saw its leader urging the government to recognize Hamas as a legitimate military force.