Jaishankar Reveals Very Active, Intense Discussions Underway With US Amid Tariff Threats From Trump In the latest conversation with Kyung-wha Kang of Asia Society in Delhi, EAM S Jaishankar said that India and the US had a "very open discussion" on trade and as a result of that, PM Narendra Modi and US Prez Donald Trump agreed to conclude a bilateral trade agreement by the fall of this year.