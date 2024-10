Updated on: October 02, 2024 23:52 IST

Jairam Ramesh Critiques PM and Home Minister as 'Ram Ke Vyapari'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 regarding the Ram Mandir issue. He accused PM Modi of being an expert at lying and reminded him that when the Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the Ram Mandir would be built in Ayodhya, Congress accepted the decision.