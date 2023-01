Updated on: January 01, 2023 21:11 IST

Jain community Delegation reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan; Protest happening across Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad

Members of the Jain community on Sunday protested across various cities including Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad against the decision of the Jharkhand government to declare sacred 'Shri Sammed Shikarji' in the state a tourist destination and vandalism of a temple in Palitana, Gujarat.