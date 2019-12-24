Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
  5. Jadavpur University students show black flags, raise slogans against the Governor

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 12:20 IST ]
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's convoy has been blocked by protesting students as he arrived at Jadavpur University to the attend the convocation ceremony. Protestors gheraod the convoy of the Bengal Governor, showed black flags and raise slogans
