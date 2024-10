Updated on: October 01, 2024 10:23 IST

J&K Polls: Udhampur SSP briefs security arrangements as voting kickstarts for 3rd phase of elections

J&K Polls: SSP of Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure briefs over special security arrangements in the polling of phase 3 of the J&K Assembly Election, due to recent terrorist activities in Basantgarh.