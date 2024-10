Updated on: October 08, 2024 15:38 IST

J&K Polls: Engineer Rashid speaks on trends showing NC-led alliance leading in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu Kashmir Elections: As counting of votes in Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir got underway on October 08, Awami Ittehad Party President and Member of Parliament, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid appealed for peace and rights saying that the power is not permanent