  J-K govt organises painting competition for specially-abled kids in Srinagar

J-K govt organises painting competition for specially-abled kids in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir government organised painting competition for specially-abled children in Srinagar on March 06. The painting competition was organised with an aim to provide them platform to showcase their hidden talent and also to improve their mental development. The Department of Social Welfare organised the competition in collaboration with Department of Information and Public Relations in Srinagar. Several students from different schools participated in the painting competition with full enthusiasm and spirit.

