  5. J&K: CRPF water wing launches rescue operation after fire at Srinagar's Dal lake

J&K: CRPF water wing launches rescue operation after fire at Srinagar's Dal lake

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 8:12 IST ]

The Water wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a rescue operation and evacuated several houseboats from the engulfing fire on December 12. The fire had occurred on Boulevard Road, Dal Lake in Srinagar.

