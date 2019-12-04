Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
  5. J&K: Avalanche hits Tangdhar region, 3 jawans missing

J&K: Avalanche hits Tangdhar region, 3 jawans missing

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 04, 2019 7:20 IST ]
Three Army jawans are missing in the avalanche which hit their post in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara. Other jawans have been rescued by the security forces.
