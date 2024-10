Updated on: October 08, 2024 11:15 IST

J&K Assembly Polls: Ravinder Raina Predicts BJP Success with 30-35 Seats in J-K

As the counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections begins, J-K BJP chief and Nowshera Assembly candidate Ravinder Raina expressed confidence in the party's victory, predicting that the BJP will secure 30-35 seats in the Union Territory.