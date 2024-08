Updated on: August 29, 2024 15:54 IST

J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Union Minister Jitendra Singh exudes confidence in winning elections

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh is confident that the BJP will win a majority in the upcoming J&K Assembly polls. He credited the party's united cadre-based approach and the leadership of PM Modi for improving the situation in Kashmir, which has led to increased freedom and normalcy.