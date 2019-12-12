Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
IUML files a writ petition against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Supreme Court today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 12, 2019 11:35 IST ]

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have filed a writ petition against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Supreme Court today.

