Updated on: January 11, 2025 10:10 IST

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni gets puzzled by 'Bizarre' question about stepping on ants, she reacts

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was asked about stepping on ants during her news conference, which had covered key issues like Italy's dealings with Elon Musk's Starlink, the war in Ukraine, and Donald Trump's return to the White House, before taking an unexpected, surreal turn.