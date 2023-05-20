Updated on: May 20, 2023 8:43 IST

'It'll take forward idea of non-violence': PM Modi unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima

PM Modi in Hiroshima: During his visit to Japan on Friday (May 19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima where the annual summit of the G7 group is taking place.