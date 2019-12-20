Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  5. It is because of Modi government's anti-people decision that led to violence, says Sonia Gandhi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 19:32 IST ]

Amid the uproar over amended citizenship act, Sonia Gandhi said: "It is because of the Modi government's anti-people decision that led to violence."

