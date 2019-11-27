Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
  ISRO to launch CARTOSAT-3, 13 other US satellites from Sriharikota today

ISRO to launch CARTOSAT-3, 13 other US satellites from Sriharikota today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 27, 2019 7:37 IST ]

The Indian Space Research Organisation has planned for the launch of CARTOSAT-3 satellite, from the launch pad at spaceport of Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh today.

