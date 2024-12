Updated on: December 31, 2024 10:26 IST

ISRO SpaDex Mission: Isro chairman Dr. S Somanath declares successful placing of satellite

ISRO SpaDeX Mission: ISRO concluded 2024 with the successful launch of PSLV-C60 SpaDeX from Sriharikota on December 30. The mission, featuring two spacecraft to demonstrate space docking technology, a critical step for interplanetary missions and a future space station.