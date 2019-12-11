Wednesday, December 11, 2019
     
News Videos

ISRO launches India's spy satellite RISAT-2BR1 from Sriharikota

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 11, 2019 16:00 IST ]

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Radar Imaging Satellite RISAT-2BR1 today at around 3.25pm (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

Top News

Latest News

