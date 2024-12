Updated on: December 24, 2024 13:51 IST

Israel takes responsibility of killing ex-Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, gives big warning to Houthis

Amid the ongoing Middle East war, Israel's Defence Minster claimed responsibility for former Hamas Chief Haniyeh's assassination in late July. During the media briefing, Defence Minister Israel Katz said, “…just as we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar & Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza & Lebanon".