Updated on: October 30, 2024 18:15 IST

Israel- Hezbollah War: Who Is Naim Qassem, New Hezbollah Chief Elected After Nasrallah's Death

Israel- Hezbollah War: Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had elected deputy head Naim Qassem to succeed Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air attack on Beirut's southern suburb over a month ago.