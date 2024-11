Updated on: November 03, 2024 18:00 IST

Israel-Hezbollah War: IDF storms Lebanese territory, nabs senior Hezbollah operative from Batroun

In one of the most daring acts by Israel since the outbreak of the war, the IDF stormed Lebanese territory on Nov 3. Israeli forces sneaked into Lebanon’s Batroun and nabbed a senior Hezbollah operative, who is an expert in his field. Watch to know more!