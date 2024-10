Updated on: October 14, 2024 13:02 IST

Israel-Hezbollah War: Hezbollah drone attack kills four soldiers, at least 60 people wounded

Israel-Hezbollah War: Israel's military said early on October 14 that the drone attack carried out by Hezbollah in northern Israel killed four soldiers. 7 others were severely injured in the incident. The head of Israel's MDA ambulance service said medics treated around 70 causalities from the scene