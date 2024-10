Updated on: October 07, 2024 10:23 IST

Israel-Hezbollah Clashes: Hezbollah rockets from Lebanon hit Haifa, 10 injured

Israel-Hezbollah Clashes: A residential building & road junction were damaged in Israel's Haifa on October 7 after several rockets were launched from Lebanon. Video from the scene showed minor damage to the exterior of a building as well as shattered windows on cars.