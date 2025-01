Updated on: January 02, 2025 18:49 IST

Israel- Hamas War: Israeli President asks released hostages for "Forgiveness" during Hanukkah

Israel-Hamas War: During a Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony on its final day, Israeli President Isaac Herzog asked released hostages for "forgiveness." The event took place at Kibbutz Hatzerim, which serves as a temporary refuge for residents of Kibbutz Beeri.