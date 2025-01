Updated on: January 17, 2025 18:29 IST

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: As Donald Trump takes credit; Biden questions if It's a joke

Both Biden and Trump claim credit for Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Trump touted achievement on 'Truth Social', while Biden emphasized plan alignment. State Department echoed Trump's team's role. Netanyahu thanked both leaders. Biden dismissed credit question, ending 15-month war with three-phase deal.