Updated on: November 28, 2024 15:17 IST

ISKCON Priest Arrest: Millben urges world leaders to address attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh

The arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Das in Bangladesh has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. Watch to know more!