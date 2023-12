Updated on: December 06, 2023 19:05 IST

Is Israeli Armed Forces inching closer to Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar? IDF Chief Halevi speaks

The Israeli forces have hinted that they are close to catching Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar. IDF has said that they have tightened the noose around southern Gaza’s main city of Khan Younis. As per reports by The Jerusalem Post, many officials have claimed that Sinwar is hiding there.