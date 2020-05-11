Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. IRCTC Booking for passenger trains faces delays

News Videos

IRCTC Booking for passenger trains faces delays

Train ticket booking has been delayed by two hours as IRCTC web portal, the official website of the Indian Railways, remained inaccessible due to heavy traffic on the site.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X