Internet services in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh have been suspended till midnight following clashes between police and the citizenship law protestors on Sunday.
Watch: Stone-pelting at Delhi's Maujpur area
Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US Prez Donald Trump
Ahmedabad Police Commissioner informs security measures ahead of US Prez Trump's visit
Recommended Video
Watch: Stone-pelting at Delhi's Maujpur area
Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US Prez Donald Trump
Ahmedabad Police Commissioner informs security measures ahead of US Prez Trump's visit
CCTV cameras installed in Agra for US Prez Trump visit
Top News
US Embassy, not Centre, dropped names of Kejriwal, Sisodia from Melania Trump’s event
Why Trump visit is an opportunity and shows Delhi's convening power
First see what's happening under your watch: Uddhav to BJP
US President Trump's Taj Mahal visit: Shah Jahan's, Mumtaz's graves get mud packs
Jaffrabad protest: India TV cameraman sustains head injury in stone-pelting during CAA protest
'Committed to this trip a long time back': US President Trump departs for India
Latest News
Team India fails against tail yet again: What went wrong for Virat Kohli and co.?
Setting target is still far away, we have to bat out Day 4 first session: Ravichandran Ashwin
Didn't want Virat to settle, targeted him with short balls: Trent Boult
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' review: Inconsistent with message, 'kuchh zyada' consistent with comedy
Ask Trump if extraditing 19 lakh people from Assam is possible: Chidambaram to Modi
First see what's happening under your watch: Uddhav to BJP
Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha denies he endorsed Pak Prez Alvi's concerns over Kashmir
Maharashtra coalition govt will last its full term, says Sharad Pawar
Cong accuses govt of waiving loans of 'crony friends'; demands names of beneficiaries be made public
US President Trump's Taj Mahal visit: Shah Jahan's, Mumtaz's graves get mud packs
Trump latest addition to list of heads of states to stay at ITC Maurya
US Embassy, not Centre, dropped names of Kejriwal, Sisodia from Melania Trump’s event
In gold-rich Sonbhadra, 269 villages afflicted by fluorosis
Over 60 years after Eisenhower came calling, India set to welcome 7th US president
Nawaz Sharif was a 'selected' prime minister: Bilawal Bhutto
Trump, sixth US president to visit India
'Committed to this trip a long time back': US President Trump departs for India
Eight dead in Turkey as 5.7 earthquake strikes western Iran
'Clinton Platter', 'Obama Platter'... Trump Platter! Bukhara's rich history of serving POTUS
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film continues to win hearts
Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal film earns Rs 10.62 crore
Mumbai boy Rupesh Bane lifts Dance Plus 5 trophy, takes home cash prize of Rs 15 Lakh
Deepika Padukone: Working with Ranveer Singh in '83' a refreshing change
Singer Mika Singh’s staff member Saumya Zoheb Khan commits suicide by drug overdose
1st Test: Rahane, Vihari hold fort after Boult runs through Indian top-order on Day 3
1st Test: Ishant 3/31 and Williamson 89 leaves match evenly poised despite NZ's 51-run lead
1st Test: Top-order fails as New Zealand restrict India to 122/5 on rain-hit Day 1 in Wellington
Bhoot special screening: Ishaan Khatter tries to scare Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif arrives in style
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal strike sizzling poses for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar
Team India fails against tail yet again: What went wrong for Virat Kohli and co.?
'Very happy to see him do so well': Jason Gillespie heaps praise on Indian fast bowler
Watch: Acrobatics on the boundary rope! Smith saves a six; Du Plessis, Miller take a blinder
1st Test: VVS Laxman slams Virat Kohli's 'defensive' tactics during New Zealand innings
'If it was up to me, I would..': Ashwin reveals his strategy for Williamson
Hollywood celebs condemn bully attack on school boy
As two-wheelers encroach upon footpaths in Pune, this lady does the unthinkable
F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion is happening. And Twitterverse cannot keep calm
What should be illegal but isn't? SBI's question on Twitter amuses many
A Bengaluru street vendor serves ice-cream dosa. And we cannot breathe
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to register as a voter?
Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat bypolls postponed after security threat
Gandhi, Godse can't go hand-in-hand: Prashant Kishor says Nitish doesn't need to stay with NDA
Will take part in J&K panchayat bypolls if leaders are released: Congress
CEC Sunil Arora nominates Sushil Chandra for proposed Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission
Horoscope February 23, 2020: Check astrology predictions for Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer and others
Priyanka Chopra remembers late designer Wendell Rodricks at fashion event (In Pics, Videos)
7 Delicious Foods That Help Fight Belly Fat Immediately
Vastu Tips: Keeping Money Plant in the house helps remove negativity
PM Modi tries Litti Chokha: Here's everything you need to know about this lip smacking Bihari dish
Budget phones under Rs 5,000 in India: JioPhone, Redmi Go and more
WhatsApp beta update for iOS brings Dark Mode, blur background, advanced search and more
PUBG Mobile King Fighter Event kicks off: How to play and win Black Cat outfit
Android 11 Developer Preview 1 is out: What's new, how to get it and more
Here's how you can remain safe from stalkers on WhatsApp: Easy tips and tricks
NVS TGT Result 2020 announced, interview scheduled for March; direct link here
ICMAI Cost Accountants Exam Result: ICMAI announces December exam result. Direct Link
UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to check
SSC JHT Final Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission announces JHT 2018 Result. Direct Link
MHUS Result 2019 for UG/PG (Oct) declared. Direct link to download