Published on: November 26, 2021 0:02 IST

International digital drug cartel busted in Ahmedabad, transactions were done via cryptocurrency

An international drug cartel has been busted in Ahmedabad and four suspects of the same have been arrested. It was revealed that the transactions were done via cryptocurrency.
Drug Cartel Cryptocurrency Ahmedabad Drug Cartel Busted

