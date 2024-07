Updated on: July 03, 2024 15:07 IST

India's T20 World Cup winning squad to depart from Barbados | 3rd July | Sports Wrap

India's T20 World Cup winning squad is set to return home as they will depart from Barbados today and are expected to reach early morning on July 4. Rohan Bopanna is set to take the centrestage in Wimbledon 2024. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.