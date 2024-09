Updated on: September 25, 2024 8:20 IST

Indian Railways successfully installed Kavach 4.0 in Sawai Madhopur; Ashwini Vaishnaw gives details

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on September 24, while addressing the media informed about the successful completion of installment of Kavach 4.0 in Sawai Madhopur. During the address, he briefed on further upcoming targets of Indian Railways in installing Kavach 4.0.