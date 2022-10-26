Updated on: October 26, 2022 9:25 IST

Indian Political Leaders Kicks Off New Conflict Over Rishi Sunak Being Elected As UK Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak, the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha, had spoken extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign. Sunak, a wealthy Hindu descendant of immigrants from India and East Africa, will have the task of steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer. In India, several political leaders across party lines, took to Twitter to congratulate Sunak creating conflict on Indian politics and current government.#rishisunak #ukpm #ukpolitics #indiatv