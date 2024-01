Updated on: January 04, 2024 19:46 IST

Indian Players Bid Farewell To Outgoing South African Player Dean Elgar | Sports Wrap

The ongoing 2nd Test between South Africa and India is racing towards its climax after an eventful first day saw a total of 23 wickets tumble. The pacers have dominated proceedings thus far in the game and the batters have failed to adapt. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.