  5. Indian Muslims have nothing to fear, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Indian Muslims have nothing to fear, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 11, 2019 13:55 IST ]

Moving the Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said: People voted for us after we made our intentions with Citizenship Bill clear in our manifesto. I don't understand what are your concerns. Do you want us to grant citizenship to Muslims from all nations? We cannot run a country like that. But Indian Muslims have nothing to fear.

