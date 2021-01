Indian Envoy to Russia pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on R-Day in Moscow

To mark the 72nd Republic Day of India, Ambassador of India to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma paid floral tributes at the monument of Mahatma Gandhi in the Embassy premises on 26 January. He hoisted the national flag and read out the President's Address to the Nation. The event was telecast live to reach out to the Indian community in Moscow and there is restriction on larger gathering prevailing the COVID conditions in Russia.