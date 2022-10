Updated on: October 26, 2022 10:47 IST

Indian Cricket Team Displeased With Food Quality in Sydney Hotel After Intense Warm-up Session

The stars of the Indian cricket team were displeased with the quality of the food they were served on Tuesday (October 25) after they returned back to their hotel rooms. The Indian players were not served hot food and they were also displeased with the quality of the food served by the hotel management. India are in Sydney ahead of their second Super 12 encounter against the Netherlands that takes place on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.It is understood that the after-practice menu is almost the same for all teams and Indian players are not being provided with hot food, which according to BCCI sources is a must after an intense training session.