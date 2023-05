Updated on: May 06, 2023 19:32 IST

Indian Army's Operation Trinetra continues in Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri, 1 terrorist killed

Indian Army Operation Trinetra: Operation Trinetra of the security forces is going on in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter between security forces and terrorists is going on in Kandi for the last 30 hours. In which a terrorist has been killed. While the other terrorist is injured.