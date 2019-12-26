Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
  5. Indian army retaliates to ceasefire violation along LoC, 2 Pak soldiers Killed

Indian army retaliates to ceasefire violation along LoC, 2 Pak soldiers Killed

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 12:50 IST ]
Indian Army responded to Pakistani ceasefire violations by responding with artillery and mortar fire in which damage was inflicted upon Pakistan Army positions. One Indian Army Subedar lost his life in Pakistani firing.
