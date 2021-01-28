Thursday, January 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. "India was fastest to reach first 1-mn vaccinations," informs Health Ministry

News Videos

"India was fastest to reach first 1-mn vaccinations," informs Health Ministry

"India was the fastest to reach the first 1 million vaccinations," informed Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a press briefing on January 28.
Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan Vaccinations COVID Vaccination

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News