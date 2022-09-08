Updated on: September 08, 2022 11:25 IST

India TV LIVE |Yakub Memon's grave 'beautified' with marble and LED lighting |Mumbai Blast TerroristA controversy erupted over the alleged 'beautification' of the 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon's grave, which had been 'revamped' with marble boundary and LED lighting. The chairman of Juma Masjid accepted that the grave had been decorated but also noted that no special permission was given for Yakub's grave to do so. Notably, the Bada Kabrastan site, where Yakub is buried in Mumbai, comes under the jurisdiction of the Burial Waqf Board.