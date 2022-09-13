Updated on: September 13, 2022 8:32 IST

Varanasi Court verdict on Gyanvapi Masjid Case

Gyanvapi Masjid Case:The Varanasi district court dismissed the Gyanvapi Masjid committee’s plea that was questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities, the idols of whom at located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid. District Judge A K Vishvesh rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s petition questioning the maintainability of the case, which has reignited the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Masjid dispute. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court which is hearing another case on the Varanasi temple-mosque dispute on Monday fixed September 28 for its next hearing.#gyanvapimasjid #gyanvapimasjidcase #varanasicourt #kashivishwanathtemple #latestnews #hindinews #indiatvlive