Tuesday, September 13, 2022
     
Updated on: September 13, 2022 8:32 IST

India TV LIVE: Varanasi Court verdict on Gyanvapi Masjid Case | Kashi Vishwanath temple | Hindi News

Gyanvapi Masjid Case:The Varanasi district court dismissed the Gyanvapi Masjid committee’s plea that was questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities, the idols of whom at located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid. District Judge A K Vishvesh rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s petition questioning the maintainability of the case, which has reignited the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Masjid dispute. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court which is hearing another case on the Varanasi temple-mosque dispute on Monday fixed September 28 for its next hearing.#gyanvapimasjid #gyanvapimasjidcase #varanasicourt #kashivishwanathtemple #latestnews #hindinews #indiatvlive
