Updated on: September 09, 2022 8:48 IST

India TV LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II Death Updates | Prince Charles | England King | Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II death: After a 70-year-long reign, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday at the age of 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.