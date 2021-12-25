Saturday, December 25, 2021
     
India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma awarded Atal Mithila Samman for his special contribution to journalism

Rajat Sharma, Editor-in-Chief and Chairman, India TV, was honored with the Atal Mithila Samman today. On the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gave this honor to Rajat Sharma. The event was organized by Atal Bharat Foundation in Delhi.
