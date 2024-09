Updated on: September 27, 2024 23:57 IST

India TV Chunav Manch: 'I'm not affiliated with any political party,' says Kanhiya Mittal

In an interview on India TV's Chunav Manch, Bhajan singer Kanhiya Mittal asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Mittal, known for his hit song "Jo Ram Ko Laaye Hain, Hum Unko Laayenge", recently faced rumours of joining the Congress.