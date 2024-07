Updated on: July 10, 2024 14:56 IST

India to meet Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I | 10th July | Sports Wrap

India and Zimbabwe are all set to take on each other in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series in Harare. The series is evenly poised as both teams have won a game each. On the other hand, England will face Netherlands in the second semifinal of the ongoing European Championships.