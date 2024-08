Updated on: August 15, 2024 14:29 IST

India to host 2036 Olympics, CAS dismisses Vinesh's plea for shared silver | 15th Aug | Sports Wrap

West Indies will take on South Africa in the second and final Test of the two-match series on Thursday, August 15. CAS has dismissed Vinesh Phogat's plea for a shared silver at the Paris Olympics. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.