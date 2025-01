Updated on: January 15, 2025 10:31 IST

India Tests Nag Mk-2 Anti-tank Missile: Here's why Pakistan and China should be concerned

India successfully test-fired its indigenous Nag Mk-2 anti-tank guided missile in Pokhran. With the DRDO confirming its readiness for induction into the Indian Army, how will this strengthen New Delhi's defence posture against Pakistan and China along the border? Watch the video to find out!